Imogene (Gene) Herbert, born in Missouri on March 11, 1924 passed away peacefully at Consulate of Williamsburg, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.She leaves behind 2 children: Linda Brown of Williamsburg and John Richardson of Moscow Mills, Mo. Gene was a grandmother to 2 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 2, and had 1 great-great grandson. Gene was an avid quilter and was employed by CW for many years.She will be missed and may she go in peace and love. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019