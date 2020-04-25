|
Goldsboro – Jack Elizabeth Sager Mager, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Jack was born in Newport News, Virginia on April 25, 1939 to the late Harry Guy Sager and Garnett Ensley Holloway. She was married to Dennis Walter Mager for over fifty years. Jack had worked with the American Red Cross and also worked with Waynesborough Ophthalmology. She found great pleasure in reading, walking on the beach and listening to the waves. In addition to her husband, Jack is survived by her sons, Murray T. Rowe III of Goldsboro and Douglas O. Rowe of Williamsburg, VA; brother, Guy Sager of Newport News, VA; and four grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Lynn Branscome. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions no formal services will be held. Memorials may be given in her memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020