Lifelong Williamsburg, VA area resident, Jim Dunn, 82, died February 5, 2019 in Williamsburg. He was born in Richmond, VA on December 5, 1936. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Thelma F. (Pitta Pat) Dunn; his sons James Michael Dunn (Beth), of Logan, Ohio, Christopher Shawn Dunn (Kris), of Fayetteville, NC, and Paul Fitzpatrick Dunn, of Williamsburg, four grandchildren; Emily Dunn and David Dunn of Logan, Ohio and Kaiya Dunn and Sydney Dunn of Williamsburg, VA and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Dunn, Logan, Ohio, and a great-grandson Jameson. He also leaves two brothers and their wives: John L. Dunn (Sharon) of Yorktown and Jeffrey A. Dunn (Ann) of Williamsburg, six nieces, and one nephew as well as many cousins and close friends. He is preceded in death by his Father, James A. Dunn, Jr. and his Mother, Theresa Fitzpatrick Dunn. Mr. Dunn was a senior Clandestine Operations Officer for the Central Intelligence Agency serving as a Deputy Chief of Station and Chief of Station in two Africa countries. In his early years, Mr. Dunn was a CIA Special Operations Officer serving multiple tours in Southeast Asia, Central America, and South America. He retired in 1991 with over 36 years with the CIA and worked for another 17 years retiring from that position in 2009.He and his wife enjoyed travel and were able to visit over 40 countries throughout their marriage. Mr. Dunn was an athlete having played high school football and basketball. He was an avid volleyball and fast pitch softball player in his early adult life in Williamsburg. He also had a real passion for his grandchildren spending as much time as he could in their company. In his later years, Jim spent a lot of time doing the family cooking and enjoyed this task very much. His other major hobby was reading which gave him a great deal of pleasure. In addition, he was a friend of Bill W. for 43 years. A memorial service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188 on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, VA at a later date.Donations may be made to "The Foundation" C/O Williamsburg, 5477 Mooretown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188, www.farleycenter.com, or to the .