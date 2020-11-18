1/
James Douglas Smith
James Douglas Smith passed away on November 14, 2020.  Doug was born in Rainelle, West Virginia on February 17, 1929 to Lloyd and Mabel Smith and for 91 years led a life defined by service, duty, and family. Doug graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1951.  After spending three years in the Navy he attended graduate school at the University of Virginia.  He received his PhD in History in 1960.  For three years he was a member of the University of Georgia History Faculty. In 1962, he began his career with Colonial Williamsburg.  He was Director of Exhibition Buildings, then Director of Historic Area Administration until his retirement in 1994. He was an active member of Bruton Parish Church. Survivors include his wife Barbara (Bobbi), daughters Sallie Hutcheson and Jennie Smith, son-in-law Drewry Hutcheson, Jr. and grandson James Hutcheson. Burial will be in the Bruton Parish Churchyard. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
