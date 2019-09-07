|
|
James E. Steinmiller, 88 (Colonel, USAF, retired), passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg. He was born on January 13, 1931, in Kirksville, MO and graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman University). After graduation, he entered the Aviation Cadet program and spent the next 31 years, 3 months in the Air Force. He was a Command Pilot with over 4000 hours and 184 combat missions in the F-100 Super Saber in the Republic of Vietnam. His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medial with nine oak leaf clusters and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm. In 1954, Jim married his college sweetheart, the former Joan Schroder of Hannibal, MO. Together, they produced three sons, James E. Jr (Joyce), John L. and Jeffrey A. (Heather). They are also the proud grandparents of Jeremy, Jennae Cotton (Dan), Zachary and Emily. Among many other assignments, Col. Steinmiller served as the Defense and Air Attaché at the US Embassy in the Philippines from 1978- 1981 and retired in 1984 as the Director of Attaché Affairs for the Air Force. Jim and Joan were just six weeks shy of celebrating their 65th anniversary. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on September 13th, 2019 at Patriots Colony with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019