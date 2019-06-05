Resources More Obituaries for James Viands Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Markwood Viands

James Markwood Viands, also known as Jim, Jimmy, Dad, Grandpa, Gramp, and Grampasaurus, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Bloomfield, Iowa on May 27, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1927 in Luray, Virginia to Walter Lee and Elsie Mauck Viands. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis, his parents, two brothers, three sisters, and his best friend and neighbor, Jack Patton.He served in the United States Navy from August 4, 1945 to August 13, 1946 and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. On January 12, 1951, he married Phylilis Dovel, after which they moved to Washington, DC to begin their family and careers. In March 1951, Jim started his 31-year career in public transportation by driving streetcars for DC Transit, a company that was later bought by Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro). After the streetcar era, he drove buses for the same employer and retired from there in June 1982, after which he and his wife relocated to Williamsburg, Virginia. While living in Williamsburg, Jim stayed busy by working for Lakeland Tours and later delivering flowers for Farm Fresh. He and his wife were also members of Walnut Hills Baptist Church in Williamsburg.Most who knew Jim knew that he loved to talk and talk and talk. He enjoyed sharing his stories, and he talked often about his work at Metro. He was proud of having driven a bus in the Nation's capital (which included both public transportation and tour buses), and he delighted in sharing his knowledge of the city's landmarks, attractions, and history. He often shared the story of having been included in the jury pool for the Watergate trial. Although he did not sit on the final jury, he proudly talked about the experience and the mementos he received from the court. He delighted in his grandchildren, and he and his wife enjoyed vacationing with them, which often included trips to Florida. He also loved playing the harmonica.In 1987, Jim and his wife bought a new home in the Rolling Woods neighborhood of Williamsburg. They loved their home, and after his wife passed away in 2001, he remained there until 2018. He loved his neighbors and enjoyed helping them by sharing produce from his garden with them, checking their mail when they were out of town, mowing their lawns, and greeting them while riding through the neighborhood on his bicycle, which sported an old-school horn that he loved to honk. The neighborhood loved him, and for his 90th birthday, they threw him a community party, during which they named him Honorary Mayor of the neighborhood and gave him his own street sign, "Jim Viands Drive." To Jim, the Rolling Woods neighborhood was one where neighbors cared for neighbors, one that would have been common in his earlier years and one that is all too difficult to find today. Jim spent his final year with his son James and daughter-in-law Janet on their farm in Iowa. He loved sitting on the swing under a tree, and he was surrounded by prancing hens, beloved family pets, busy barn cats, beautiful horses, a fishing pond, homemade meals, and caring family members. He also enjoyed going out to breakfast in the local town.Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Viands (Janet) and Lois Fraley (Dale); his grandchildren, Allen Fraley (Reneé), James Viands (Whitney), Kristin Bowen (Jeff), Stephanie Buijs (Marcel), and Tara Fraley (Kathy); his great-grandchildren, Brayden Viands, Dana Fraley, Luca Buijs, and Wyatt Viands; his siblings, Lewis Viands (Maxine), Norma Jean Huffman (Joe), Rebecca Viands, and Shirley Comer; numerous nieces and nephews; Herrington Bryce, a decades-long family friend; and a host of friends he met throughout his life.If you are one of the people who touched Jim's life or were touched by his giving and loyal spirit, the family thanks you and wishes you much peace on your life's journey.The family would also like to thank Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield, IA for their assistance during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Page United Methodist Church, 1062 Springfield Road, Luray, VA 22835. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 5 to June 12, 2019