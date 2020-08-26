James Haynes, 79, of Toano, Virginia, peacefully entered into eternal rest August 20, 2020, after a five-year illness. Jim was born April 8, 1941, to Elva and James Haynes, in Washington, DC. He subsequently lived in Taunton, MA; Saudi Arabia; Rome, Italy; Bedford, OH; Hampton, VA; and northern VA, before retiring to Toano, VA 13 years ago. After moving to Saudi Arabia, Jim was educated with other American students at the Canco Oil Corporation's School. At 14, he went on to the American School in Rome, Italy, for one year. The family returned to the United States and Jim graduated from Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, OH. After graduating from Case Western University in 1964, Jim worked for General Motors Tire in Ohio. In 1966, he joined the US Navy as a Second Lieutenant and was assigned to the Naval Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia. Jim enjoyed a distinguished career as he served his country for twenty years. During this time, he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University. Assignments included the USS Grant County (LST 1174) and he was the Commissioning Officer of the USS Texas (DLGN/CGN 39), the second Virginia-class nuclear powered guided missile cruiser, from its birth at Newport News Shipbuilding in 1973 through its commissioning in 1977. In 1986, Jim retired from the Navy and served as Chief Financial Officer for several non profit corporations in the Washington DC area. His most rewarding work experience was at the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) as Chief Financial Officer from which he retired in 2007, after 12 years of service. Jim volunteered as a member of Grounds and Maintenance and Treasurer of the Association at Stonehouse at Millpond. He enjoyed playing golf at least twice a week, working in his yard, attending concerts, puppies in the neighborhood, traveling, beautiful cars, and sitting outside watching Mother Nature work her wonders in his environment. He has been described as a loving gentleman, one of courage who was committed to his country, a beloved friend and mentor who was appreciative and humorous, a genuine human being with great foresight, who smiled and gave a thumbs up as his buddies came to visit. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by the love of his life, June Panuzio, his partner and significant other for the past 25 years as well as his caretaker. He is also survived by his granddaughter Brooke Haynes; daughter-in-law, Kristie Haynes, as well as June's children Susan Underwood (Joseph); Nick Panuzio; Tom Panuzio (Shelly Rose); grandchildren Matthew Underwood (Ashley) and great-granddaughter Reba; Michael Underwood, Mackenzie Vogel and Reid Panuzio; Anthony and Christopher Panuzio. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara. He is also survived by a son Bryan Haynes (Ann Hampton). In honor of his memory be kind to one another. Visitation is Monday, August 31st, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nelsen's Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA, 23188, with graveside services at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, at Williamsburg Memorial Park Cemetery, 130 King William Drive, Williamsburg, VA, 23188. If you choose to do so in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, Inc.at 11844 Rock Landing Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, or the Paralyzed Veterans of America
at PVA
, P. O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.