It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dear and beloved mother, Jane Johnson who died peacefully on April 22, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in Connecticut. Born Jane Austin Barner on August 12, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia to Mr. and Mrs. David Meade Barner, she graduated from Granby High School in 1949 and graduated with honors from the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary in 1951, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a national honor fraternity. In 1950 she made her debut at the Norfolk German Club Ball. She married Harvey LaSalle Johnson in 1954. Together they had two children: Whitney LaSalle Johnson of Wellesley MA and Elizabeth Carter Johnson of Glastonbury CT. Jane is predeceased by her husband Harvey and her two sisters Sara Riggs and Meade Jones. She is survived by her two children and three grandchildren - Alexandra Kent Johnson, Tucker LaSalle Johnson and Samantha Carter Kneeland, and her daughters-in-law Mollie Seignious Johnson and Heather Clayton. The Johnsons lived in Dallas, Texas, where Jane served as President of the Richardson Republican Women's Club; in Lausanne, Switzerland, where she was President of the American Women's Club; in Bensheim-Auerbach, Germany and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jane served on the Environmental Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission for the Borough of Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. When Mr. and Mrs. Johnson moved to Williamsburg, they became members of Bruton Parish Church where Jane sang in the choir, worked in the gift shop, was a member of the Bruton Guides for over 25 years and was the originator of the herb garden at the Parish House. She was a member of the Green Springs and Kingsmill Garden Clubs and served as President of the Williamsburg Area Council of Garden Clubs. For many years she served as the leader for the walking tours during Garden Week and was always willing to do flower arrangements for the Christmas Homes Tour. Always interested in history, she was a member of the Williamsburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, Commonwealth of Virginia. She did volunteer work for the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and served as a guide at the old Jamestown Church for the A. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's name to Bruton Parish Church by visiting http://www.brutonparish.org/access_acs.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020