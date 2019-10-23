|
Jane Philhower Young, 94, died at her home at Williamsburg Landing on October 18, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, October 31, 1924 and became a resident of Williamsburg in 1943. A graduate of Farmville State Teachers College (Longwood University), Mrs. Young taught at Matthew Whaley School for several years. She married the late, Herbert Wheeler Young in 1947, at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church and remained married for 63 years. Mrs. Young is survived by their children Sarah Young Corippo and her husband, Ken of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Richard Clayton Young and his wife, Gwen of Greenville, South Carolina and their children, Clayton and Olivia Young Orren. She is also survived by two brothers, Louis Philhower of Macon, Georgia and Davis Philhower of Montgomery, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Atkins of Kirkwood, Missouri. Mrs. Young was active in the Presbyterian Church throughout her life, serving as organist and choir director for Aiken Presbyterian Church in South Carolina, Moraga Presbyterian Church in California, and Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia. She has been an active pianist for the past 15 years playing during the Vesper Services at Williamsburg Landing and Wood Haven. She also served as a Sunday school teacher and as an active member of Women of the Church, Williamsburg Hospital Auxiliary, Greenspring Garden Club and Meals on Wheels. The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019