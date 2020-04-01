|
Jane Prowant, 92, passed away on March 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Edward Prowant. She is cherished in memory by her son, Dale Prowant, Jr. (Jane); daughters, Joanne Taylor (Melvin), Gail Griffin, Debra Whisenant (Pete) and Dottie Prowant (Robert); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Jane retired from Colonial Williamsburg as a Payroll Clerk and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. A private family burial will take place at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020