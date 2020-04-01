Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Prowant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Prowant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Prowant Obituary
Jane Prowant, 92, passed away on March 26, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Edward Prowant. She is cherished in memory by her son, Dale Prowant, Jr. (Jane); daughters, Joanne Taylor (Melvin), Gail Griffin, Debra Whisenant (Pete) and Dottie Prowant (Robert); 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Jane retired from Colonial Williamsburg as a Payroll Clerk and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. A private family burial will take place at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -