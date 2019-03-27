|
Jane passed away on March 19, 2019, the result of a cerebral hemorrhage she suffered on March 12, 2019. She died peacefully surrounded by family members.At her wish there will not be a visitation or memorial service. Jane wanted to be remembered as you knew her and to keep her in your prayers.The family would like to thank the Sentara Williamsburg ER medical team and the Riverside Regional Hospital - Newport News neurological group for their diligent attention and compassionate care. Entrusted into the care of Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home.
