Janet C. Snook, of Williamsburg, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully on June 2, 2019, at the age of 87. Born on April 6, 1932, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Frances Buonviri Collova. Janet, a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, was predeceased by her husband Eugene W. Snook III; her sisters Virginia Kane and Constance DeLaRosa; and her brother Anthony Collova, all resting peacefully in heaven. Janet is survived by her sister, Eileen Pearce; her three daughters and their families, Carlyn Ann Snook, and her fiancé, Dan Young of Richmond; Nancy Rumble and her husband, Danny of Ft Worth; and Lisa van Antwerpen and her husband, Rik of Richmond; her beloved grandchildren Matthew Rumble, Megan Nolan and her husband Casey, Emily Hutchinson and Joseph Hutchinson; and extended family. Janet and her late husband, Gene, were active residents of Queens Lake for 48 years and raised their family in the close knit community. Janet will be remembered by her family and friends for her compassion, supportive nature and love of all things food-related. Gathering her family together for her infamous home cooked Italian meals provided her and the family great joy. She taught her daughters the importance of family and the value of coming together to share meals and stories. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Williamsburg Landing in the Alvin P Anderson auditorium. In memory of Janet, donations may be made to JDRF or Riverside Hospice in Newport News, VA. A full obituary may be found at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.