Janet Carol Robbins, 71, of Williamsburg, VA passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2019. She was born in Winchester, VA to the late Walter and Rachel (Himelright) Brill. Janet was a resident of Poquoson, VA for 28 years until moving to Williamsburg 16 years ago. She was employed at Langley Air Force Base for 28 years and enjoyed a part time job at Becky's Hallmark in Williamsburg. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Robbins of Williamsburg, VA; daughters, Stacey (Robbins) Bryan and husband Kyle of Camp Hill, PA; Holly Robbins of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Sophia Bryan; sister, Elinor (Brill) Himelright; brother, David Brill; and grand dog, Darby Bay. Janet also leaves behind countless beloved friends and Hallmark customers. A celebration of life will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 21. In honor of Janet's selfless, giving spirit, the Family requests that memorial gifts be made in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org), 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 NY, NY 10036, (), 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, or a cause that is personal to you. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019