It is with profound sorrow that for now we must say goodbye to Janet Kay Pohl, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend. On Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Hospice House near her home in Williamsburg, Virginia, Jan peacefully transitioned from this earthly life into the loving arms her Lord Jesus. Born on March 13, 1944 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to the late Ralph and Maxine Deimund, Jan lived a full life of 76 years of love and service to the Lord, her family and friends. Shortly after graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in Physical Education, she married the love of her life, Ronald Lyle Pohl of Vancouver, BC, Canada, in First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau, MO on June 25, 1966. They began what would become a joyous journey of 54 years of marriage in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada where their sons Craig and Brent were born. Making their home in four cities in Canada and seven different states, they readily made new friends and integrated the family in the work of a gospel-centered church with each move. As an educator, Jan taught Health and Physical Education full time for a few years in early marriage and then part-time as a substitute teacher in multiple school systems, while completing a Masters in Health Education from Western Kentucky University in 1984. Together with Ron, Jan served as an active volunteer and eager participant in church ministries, Bible studies, and multiple mission trips. She particularly enjoyed the outdoors and travel together with Ron, Craig and Brent – whether Scouting, teaching swimming, crisscrossing states and provinces in their pop-up camper or traveling abroad. Jan was particularly known by her family and friends for her hospitality, sense of humor and the many pranks she enjoyed at her friends' expense. By God's grace, even when struggling with dementia, Jan's warm smile, great energy and servant's heart shone brightly. Even as she took her last breath this side of heaven, she will be remembered dearly by family and friends. Jan is survived by her husband, Ron; her two sons Craig Pohl and wife, Stacy of Santiago, Chile; Brent Pohl and his wife Nicka, of Timonium, MD; five grandchildren: Karis & Aimee; David, Laura & Charlotte; her siblings Marjorie George, Keith Deimund and wife Margie, and Roger Deimund and wife Linda, as well as many beloved friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Barbara Swink. Due to current health protocols, a private family burial service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, officiated by Rev. Camper Mundy. Memorial services in Williamsburg, VA and Cape Girardeau, MO will be held sometime after the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Missions at Grace Covenant Church, 1677 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhom.net
to offer condolences.