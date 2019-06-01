Janet Marie (Kadlecik) Bado, 82, passed away Monday, May 27th at home in Williamsburg, VA. She was the loving wife of Francis Bado. They were to celebrate their 61st anniversary this coming July 12th. Fran was the love of her life.She had endless love for her four children; Kelly Bado of Florence, Massachusetts, Carolee Vitaletti (Tom Vitaletti), of Williamsburg, VA, Suzanne Bado (John Levan) of Reading, PA, and Chris Bado (Crystal Ejma) of Williamsburg, VA.She cherished her incredibly loving grandchildren; Dylan Mazzo (Ashley Sexton), Tommy Vitaletti, Taylor Vitaletti, and Billy Bado.She also leaves behind her brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Bill and Bette Bado, and niece Ellen Lloyd (Steve Lloyd), and nephew Pat Bado (Tonya Bado).Her two adorable cats, Benji and Georgie, who were adopted from the Heritage Humane Society, gave her a tremendous amount of joy.Janet was born in Johnson City, NY on March 23, 1937. She became a town celebrity in 1955 when she was crowned Miss New York State. She went on to place in the top ten in the 1955 Miss Universe Pageant in Long Beach, California.The sparkle in her eyes during her last few days emanated pure love that will be with us forever.A memorial service will be Tuesday, June 4th at 2:00 at Saint Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188.In lieu of flowers donations can be mailed in Janet's memory to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary