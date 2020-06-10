Janet M. Pietrucha
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet M. Pietrucha, 104, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 3, 2020. Janet was born in Newark, New Jersey. She was a Supervisor for Prudential Insurance Company and retired from there in 1977. She moved to Williamsburg 15 years ago and resided at Brookdale and attended Saint Bede Catholic Church. People loved being around her, she was always cheerful, and had a great sense of understated humor. Her grand and great grandchildren adored their Grandma Bopchi and enjoyed her Polish cooking. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Harold S. Pietrucha, seven siblings, and grandson, Michael Pietrucha. She is survived by, her son Harold (Grace) Pietrucha; daughter, Kathleen (the late Andrew) McDevitt; grandchildren, Lori Pietrucha Adams, Christopher McDevitt, Neil (Amy) McDevitt; and seven great grandchildren. The memorial mass at St. Bede will be private, interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to the Williamsburg House of Mercy. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved