Janet M. Pietrucha, 104, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 3, 2020. Janet was born in Newark, New Jersey. She was a Supervisor for Prudential Insurance Company and retired from there in 1977. She moved to Williamsburg 15 years ago and resided at Brookdale and attended Saint Bede Catholic Church. People loved being around her, she was always cheerful, and had a great sense of understated humor. Her grand and great grandchildren adored their Grandma Bopchi and enjoyed her Polish cooking. Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Harold S. Pietrucha, seven siblings, and grandson, Michael Pietrucha. She is survived by, her son Harold (Grace) Pietrucha; daughter, Kathleen (the late Andrew) McDevitt; grandchildren, Lori Pietrucha Adams, Christopher McDevitt, Neil (Amy) McDevitt; and seven great grandchildren. The memorial mass at St. Bede will be private, interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to the Williamsburg House of Mercy. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



