Janette Erkin Barr, of Williamsburg, passed away in her home with her loving husband at her side on Thursday morning, July 16, 2020. Janette was born February 28, 1929, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John M. Dye of Williamsburg. She had one brother, Page Dye. Janette grew up in Williamsburg, attending Matthew Whaley School and Mary Washington University. While working for Phi Beta Kappa, she moved to Washington DC, where she met and married her first husband, Vedat Erkin, and they moved to Turkey. After Vedat's passing, she moved back to Williamsburg, where she lived for most of her life. She was a long-time member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. Janette was a loyal and loving friend to many who enjoyed her company and her lively conversations. She is survived by her husband, Gene; step-daughter, Sarah Hill, her husband John, and their two children, Christian and Samuel Hill; step-daughter, Dawn Barr and her husband, Jim; and sister-in-law, Betty Dye. Janette had one son, Erol Erkin, who preceded her in death. She will be sorely missed by all. A memorial service at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church will be held in late August. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Nelsen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, and condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.