Jay Thor Bergstralh passed away in Williamsburg, Virginia on February 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with atypical Alzheimer's disease. Jay was born on August 23, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to parents Thor and Frances Bergstralh. He is predeceased by them and by his sister, Karen. Jay is survived by Jane, his wife of 53 years, and their children Carol, Daniel, and David. He is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Jay graduated from Carleton College with a degree in Astronomy, and continued on to earn Master's and PhD degrees in Astronomy at the University of Texas. In 1972, Jay took a research position at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California. He served as Chair of the Division for Planetary Sciences in 1986-1987. In 1988, Jay took a position at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he became the Associate Director for Solar System Exploration and was Program Scientist for the Galileo, Cassini, Europa Orbiter, and Messenger missions, and for the Discovery Program. He was also lead editor for the comprehensive book Uranus, published in 1991. Jay concluded his career at NASA Langley Research Center, retiring in 2012.Jay was a brilliant man with diverse interests, including history and traditional woodworking. He was also a deeply-devoted husband and a patient, loving father. He is profoundly missed by his family and friends.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Westover Church, 6401 John Tyler Highway in Charles City County. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jay Bergstralh Memorial Fund at Westover Church or to the . Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary