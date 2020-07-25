Jean Anne Harrup Cogle died on July 21, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born in Roanoke, VA on June 21, 1928, Jean grew up in Richmond, VA, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. In the fall of 1945, she entered the College of William and Mary and she lived the rest of her life in Williamsburg. During her first year in college, Jean met Dennis Cogle, a fellow freshman, and they were married in June of 1949. They were inseparable until Dennis died in 2010 after enjoying nearly 61 years marriage. For 60 years, Jean was a leader in many community organizations in Williamsburg. She was a charter member and president of the Auxiliary of Williamsburg Community Hospital (later Sentara Regional Medical Center) and, for years, organized a tent for the beloved July 4 ice cream socials in front of the Wren building. She was on the board of the Williamsburg Regional Library, and she organized many of the twice-yearly used book sales to benefit the library. She was a charter member of the Williamsburg Choral Guild, and a charter member and president of the Junior Woman's Club. She was president of the Williamsburg Garden Club, and wrote a short book of its history. She was on the first board of the Williamsburg Hospice House and served two terms on the board of Williamsburg Landing. Jean was very active in the Williamsburg Baptist Church. She served as the first female president of the church board and as a member of committees for pastoral search and organ renovation. For many years, she sang in the choir, and arranged flowers for Sunday morning services. She also wrote a history of the church. Jean worked as a freelance conference consultant/coordinator starting in 1956. After her daughters were grown, she established it as her own business, handling registration and logistics for many corporate conferences, usually in Williamsburg. As a pianist, Jean often accompanied Dennis in church and for special Colonial Williamsburg functions, as well as playing in social settings and teaching her daughters to play the piano. She was an accomplished cook, gardener, flower arranger, and seamstress. She delighted in playing tennis and bridge, traveling with Dennis, and spending time with friends. Jean and Dennis were active alumni of the College, holding season tickets for football and basketball. They chaired the 50th reunion of the Class of 1949. Jean was an alumni adviser to generations of College students who were members of the Chi Omega sorority. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Patty Ballentine (Andy) of Williamsburg, and Debbie Lamb (Mike) of Ashburn, VA; her grandchildren Nathan Ballentine (Renee), Emily Ballentine Erb (Sheldon), Megan Lamb, and Alyson Lamb; and great-grandchildren Abby and Caleb Ballentine. The family will gather for a private graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Williamsburg Regional Library Foundation, the Auxiliary of the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, or the Williamsburg Baptist Church. Condolences may be made online at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
