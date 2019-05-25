Jean C. Harding, 94, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Harding. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Venezlano (Silvestro), Barbara Harding, Susan Stull (Albert), and Patricia Harding; grand-children Jerald Veneziano and Jennifer Thurman; and her great grand-daughter, Morgan Veneziano.Jean moved to Williamsburg from Berea, Ohio in 1993. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and she enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Spring Arbor Cottage Care and to the nursing staff at Legacy Hospice for their wonderful care.The service and interment will take place in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 25 to June 1, 2019