Jean Ellen DeBono, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. DeBono, Jr. She was an executive assistant with the Suffolk County Department of Parks in Long Island, NY and was a voracious reader, loved watching and feeding birds and enjoyed working in the garden. Survivors include her son and his wife, William A. (Bill) and Roberta (Bobbi) DeBono; daughters and their spouses, Gail and Robert (Bob) Scanlan, Laurie and William (Bill) Summers, Lisa and Richard (Rick) Helbling, Lorin and Timothy (Tim) Helbling; grandchildren, Patrick and Bridget DeBono, Katie and Chris Geary, Mark and Cassie Helbling, Olivia Helbling, Ryan and Justin Scanlan, Giovanna Helbling, Kal Helbling and Cole Helbling; and 2 great grandsons, Wyatt Scanlan and Ronan Geary. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA at a later date.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020