Jean Fischer Vander Veer, 93, of Williamsburg, VA passed away on 12/21/2019. She was the devoted mother to John (Susan), David (Cindy), and Margaret; grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 8. Mrs. Vander Veer graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1948 with a BA in Sociology. Interment will be this spring at Arlington Virginia Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband of 63 years, Walter. Donations may be made to the .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
