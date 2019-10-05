|
Jean Talbott Rickman, 79, of Mount Olive, N.C., former long time resident of South Boston, Va., former employee of J.P. Stevens Co., and widow of Henry Eddie Rickman,died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Graveside service to be Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., Wayne Memorial Park, Goldsboro, NC Survived by daughters, Lynn Heath and husband Justin, of Mount Olive, NC, Brenda Strickland and husband, Eugene, of Goldsboro, NC; brother in law and sister in law, James Edward and Ruby Rickman of South Boston; four grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Online condolences to tyndallfh.com Tyndall Funeral Home, Mt.Olive, NC
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019