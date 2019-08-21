|
Jearld "Tom" Peace, USN Retired, passed away from complications of cancer on August 16, 2019. He was at home with his wife of 55 years, "Dee" at his side. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Peace, and his Scottie companion, "Heather-Bump" and his special loaner Scottie, "Mr. Bojangles". He was born on June 21, 1944 and raised in rural Missouri. Tom knew at an early age that he wanted to serve his country. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and 20 years later retired as a Chief Petty Officer – Photographers Mate. He spent the majority of is naval career working in photo Reconnaissance with the RA5C Vigilante Aircraft. Tom served onboard 3 carriers and completed 2 tours in the Vietnam War. After his Navy retirement, he then spent another 21 years working with the DOD for a total of 41 years of service. Tom moved with his family to Williamsburg in 2003 and never looked back. He never met a stranger and will be missed by many. To sum it up, "If you never had time for a quick joke, you never had the pleasure of meeting Tom". Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 (www.heritagehumane.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019