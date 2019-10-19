Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
Williamsburg Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jeffrey D. Brennan


1946 - 2019
Jeffrey D. Brennan Obituary
Jeffrey D. Brennan, age 73, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born March 4, 1946, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to the late Thomas W. Brennan, Jr. and Shirley Mae Johnson Brennan. Surviving is his wife, Nancy, of Williamsburg, a son, Todd and his wife, Denise, from McDonough, GA, and a daughter, Christina and her husband, Mike, from Columbus, Ohio, four grandchildren, and two-great grandchildren, as well as many friends. Arrangements in Williamsburg made by Nelsen Funeral Home, where there will be a visitation on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Williamsburg Memorial Park Cemetery. The online memorial can be found at https://tinyurl.com/brennanj.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
