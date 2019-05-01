Home

Jeffrey T. Oliver Obituary
Jeffrey T. Oliver, age 60, died peacefully in his sleep around midnight in the early hours of Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. He was born June 13, 1958 in Plattsburgh, NY to parents Norma and Bernard Oliver and raised in Chazy, NY. He moved to the Tidewater area in 1980 after graduating with a B.S. in Engineering from University at Buffalo to work at Newport News Shipbuilding. He retired from a 38 year-long career as a mechanical engineer at the shipyard in June of 2018, before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that August. Jeffrey was a lover of the outdoors and a skilled amateur woodworker, craftsman, and potter. He was a loving husband and caring father. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia, and survived by his loving children, Matthew and Jennie, son-in-law Brian, and grandchildren, Bennett and Julia. A memorial reception for friends and family will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 AM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2019
