Jerome B. Gurev
On 9/20/2020, Jerry entered eternal rest. Survived by his loving wife Sandy of 57 years, sister Sylvia, brother Harold, two sons, & four grandchildren. Born in Cleveland in 1941, Ohio State MBA graduate & served as Captain in the U.S. Army. He was a loving father, marathon runner, & MS bikeathon fundraiser. Our dear father passed peacefully at home, with surrounding family after fighting a long courageous battle. Dad is dearly missed by lifelong friends, family, & neighbors. His optimism was evident to all while teaching empathy & equality. He was an avid reader & singer with the Rochester Oratorio Society

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
