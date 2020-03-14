|
Jerome D. Hoover, 62, of Williamsburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Hoover was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Margarete Hoover, his grandparents John and Opal Hoover. Hoover is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louann English; Carolyn Hoover, his other mother of 42 years, brother, Mark E. Hoover, (Martha); sister, Capt. Lori C. Gatzke, MD USAF (Michael); sons, Shane (Shona) and Brandon English; daughter, Jessy English; grandchildren Arianna English, Jacob English, Mia Lamberson, and Brian Lamberson; nieces and nephews, Saoirse, Sullivan, and Sheridan Gatzke, his uncle Gayford Hoover (Cleona), his aunt Pauletta Davis (Rich), cousins Penny, Pam, Jane, Megan, and many friends. He worked as a Senior HVAC Technician for Eastern State Hospital for 42 years. When he wasn't working, he could be found enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and even lobstering. He enjoyed playing a good game of darts with friends and snacking on whatever snack he could find, the weirder the snack, the better it was. The family would like extend their deepest gratitude to SICU at Riverside Pavilion Hospital for their loving care, and to LifeNet. A celebration of Hoover's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. In memory of Jerome "Roadkill" Hoover, donations may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020