Jerry L. Parkinson departed this life at peace in comfort on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Williamsburg. Jerry was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on January 19, 1939 to Eleanor and Raynor Parkinson, attended Waynesburg College and graduated with a degree in business administration from Penn State University in 1960. He then began a long career as an executive with General Motors, working for nearly forty years managing dealers for Oldsmobile and Saturn. Toward the end of his career, he developed his own consulting business, travelling across the country helping car dealers improve their operations. He was in his element in those dealerships, having as much fun in them as he did rooting on his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. In retirement, he also enjoyed volunteering at Colonial Williamsburg, giving walking tours of the stables and the historic area. He is survived by Jane Price Parkinson, his wife of fifty-eight years; his daughter, Susan Jane (Pete) Carter of Austin, Texas; and son, Robert Glenn Parkinson, of Charles Town, West Virginia. Jerry was an adoring grandfather to Katelyn Ansley and Amelia Price Carter and Abigail Christina and Caroline Michaela Parkinson. Jerry was a kind, faithful, gentle man who will be greatly missed by his family who were the center of his life. He fought a long, difficult battle with heart failure, which is a great irony since his heart was his greatest feature. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
