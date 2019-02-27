Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Harrison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry M. Harrison

Jerry Morgan Harrison, 86 of Williamsburg VA. passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2019. He was born and raised in Dannemora, New York. His father, was a veteran of the Pancho Villa Expedition and WW1 in France. He was also a correctional officer at Clinton Correctional Facility. His mother was a dietician for Melville Dewey (of the Dewey Decimal System) at the Lake Placid Club in New York She later worked as an account clerk in the Clinton Correctional Facility.After graduating high school in 1950 Jerry attended Lynchburg College in VA. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserve. After graduation he was commissioned as a Marine Corps Officer and served two tours in Vietnam. His first tour was as an observer with the Vietnamese Marines in 1964. He later served with Special Landing Force Bravo operating along the coast of Vietnam in 1968. He retired after 20 years of service in 1974 as a Major. In 1977 Jerry joined the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy. Reaching the rank of Captain, he served in the Confinement, Diagnostic and Treatment sections and was the Lieutenant Commander of the Management Division. He was instrumental helping the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center to become the first Jail in Virginia to become accredited by the American Correctional Association. He retired from The Sheriff's Office in 1988.He was a leader, mentor and friend to countless Marines, Law Enforcement Officers, and Veterans. Since retirement Jerry enjoyed traveling abroad, summers at Nags Head with his wife Ann and playing his trombone in several local orchestra bands. He moved to Williamsburg in 2000 where he was a faithful member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church and its orchestra. He is preceded in death by his father (Joseph Morgan Harrison), his mother (Martha Manley Harrison), his sister Judith, and his brother David. Jerry was a devoted husband to his wife Ann Paul Harrison of sixty years and loving father to his sons LtCol. Joseph Morgan Harrison USMC Ret. (Heidi) and Rodney Harrison. Jerry was most proud of his grandchildren Lindsay, Lauren and Kelly. A Memorial Service will be held at Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Jamestown Rd or the Hospice House of Williamsburg on Powhatan Pkwy. Published in Virginia Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019