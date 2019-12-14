Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Frye Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Frye Shaw Obituary
Joan Frye Shaw, of Williamsburg, VA, died on December 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Hamburg, NY, she graduated from Syracuse University before marrying her husband of 65 years, the late George Shaw. A wonderful person and an even better Mom, she balanced raising a family while enjoying golfing, bowling, gardening, knitting, needlepoint, craft clubs, and book clubs. Joan enjoyed the friendships she made over many years as an Avon Representative. After retirement, she and George fulfilled their lifelong dream of living on a golf course and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC., later relocating to Williamsburg, VA to be closer to family. Joan will be missed by brother, Randy (Lissa); sons, Jeff (Stina) and Jim (Debbie); daughters, Judy Proud (Tim) and Jackie Woodruff (Brice); eleven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. At Joan's request, no services will be held. The family requests donations be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -