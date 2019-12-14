|
|
Joan Frye Shaw, of Williamsburg, VA, died on December 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Hamburg, NY, she graduated from Syracuse University before marrying her husband of 65 years, the late George Shaw. A wonderful person and an even better Mom, she balanced raising a family while enjoying golfing, bowling, gardening, knitting, needlepoint, craft clubs, and book clubs. Joan enjoyed the friendships she made over many years as an Avon Representative. After retirement, she and George fulfilled their lifelong dream of living on a golf course and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC., later relocating to Williamsburg, VA to be closer to family. Joan will be missed by brother, Randy (Lissa); sons, Jeff (Stina) and Jim (Debbie); daughters, Judy Proud (Tim) and Jackie Woodruff (Brice); eleven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. At Joan's request, no services will be held. The family requests donations be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019