Joan Lindsey Montgomery
Joan Lindsey Montgomery, 94, died peacefully on July 18, 2020. She was a resident at Williamsburg Landing. Joan grew up in Swampscott, MA on the North Shore and summered on Squam Lake in New Hampshire. She graduated from Swampscott High School and The Kathleen Dell Junior College majoring in Medical Secretarial and Technology. Joan left the world a little bit better than she found it. She was an active volunteer throughout her life. She was an adult leader in Girl and Boy Scout activities, volunteered in schools, and served in hospital auxiliaries. She was very active in her churches' work serving most recently on the Pastoral Care Ministry at Bruton Parish Church, and with the Chaplain's Memorial Team at The Landing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Montgomery; her daughter, Susan Brown; her parents Ralph I. and Enid K. Lindsey; and her sisters, Janet Lindsey and Judith L. Durkee. She is survived by her son, Stephen H. Montgomery and his wife Margaret of Deltaville, VA. She has three grandsons: Brian C. Montgomery and wife Jessica, Robert W. Montgomery and wife Ashley, and Mathew Brown and wife Carolyn. She has nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jean L. Titus and husband Rufus L. of Marblehead, MA; her brother Tom F. Lindsey and wife Susan of Jalisco, Mexico; and several nieces and nephews. In light of the current situation, she will be buried privately in Bruton Parish's Churchyard near her husband. A celebration of life will be held in the future when it is appropriate. In lieu of other remembrances, Joan has invited you to make a donation to the Benevolence Fund at Williamsburg Landing, Inc., 5500 Williamsburg Landing Dr., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
