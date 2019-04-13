Joan Lloyd Gilkison, 84, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Gilkison and her daughter, Valerie Gilkison.Joan worked as a lab tech at TB Hospital, a literacy tutor, hospice volunteer and hospital chaplain. She was a member of Williamsburg Baptist Church. She sewed tote bags, quilting, wall hangings, and purses. Joan held a BS in Zoology from Taylor University, enjoyed Sunday School teaching, was a poet who, after the death of her husband of 49 years, published 4 books. She was also the President of The Gilkison Family Foundation and over the years, she adopted older dogs. Joan led her life with kindness and compassion always lending a sympathetic ear and a prayer to those in need. She loved and encouraged us all to do the same. She will be missed. Joan is survived by her son, Stuart Gilkison and his wife, Jessica; daughter, Andrea Nelson and her husband, Steven; grandchildren, Mark T. Nelson, Karen West, Gregory Nelson and Benson Gilkison; and great-grandchildren, Richard A. Nelson and Cora G. West. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Williamsburg Baptist Church 227 Richmond Road, Williamsburg VA 23185. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary