Joan Rainey, 70, of Palmyra, Virginia passed away in her home on Friday, August 9th, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Virginia on June 11th, 1949 to Ruby A. and Albert Gerald (Jerry) Rainey. In 1963 she moved with her family to Williamsburg, Virginia and graduated from York High School in 1967. Joan dedicated her life to caring for others. She earned an associate degree in nursing from J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia and completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University. In 1979 Joan began working in the emergency room at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was very proud of her twenty-four years of service with this hospital. In addition to caring for people, Joan passionately loved animals. She was an active participant in animal rescue and personally adopted numerous dogs and cats from rescue organizations. During retirement Joan enjoyed a peaceful country life filled with animals, reading, music, gardening and cooking. She is loved and missed by her sister, Nan Rainey of Savannah, Georgia and brother, Don Rainey and wife Carol of Pembroke, Virginia and their daughters Erin Hoffman of Bristol, Virginia and Ann Danielson of Portland, Oregon. A memorial service will be held this fall. For information contact Nan Rainey at 912-508-5220 or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Caring for Creatures animal shelter, 352 Sanctuary Lane, Palmyra, VA 22963 or the Fluvanna County Animal Shelter, 5239 Union Mills Road, Troy, VA 22974.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019