Joan Stover Porter of Chesapeake, VA, formerly Williamsburg, VA, and Jupiter, FL, died peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020. Joan was born on January 5, 1929, to Percy and Flora (Sharpe) Stover in Caribou, Maine. On August 7, 1948, Joan married the love of life Maury Porter. They were married for 68 1/2 years until his death in 2016. Joan loved life, her lord, her church, her husband, her two sons, her grandchildren, her dog Sam and cat Brunnie. She donated untold hours to projects at her church, mothers and children of drug abuse and incarceration. In her eighties, she was a mentor and chaperone for children with incarcerated mothers. During the same time, she participated in mission work in various locations in the US and abroad. She was awarded her own personal tool kit and belt to recognize her work and dedication. Joan was preceded in death by her mother and father, her beloved husband, Maurice 'Maury'. She is survived by sons, John and his wife Ellen, R. Taft and his wife Elena; grandchildren, Erin, Ashley and her husband Craig, JW and his wife Jenn, Bryn and her husband Neal; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Evie, Theo, Georgina, and William; and her dear friend, Marie Oberacker. A funeral service will be held at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 210 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020