Joann Fisher Reisweber was born on May 24, 1929, as June Jo Ann Fisher to Samuel Charles and Pauline Fisher. She passed away on the morning of February 16, 2019. Known for many years as "Nan," she graduated from Jeannette High School in Jeannette, PA, in 1946. She then briefly attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA, before graduating from Miss Conley's Business School in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1950. While in Pennsylvania she was employed by the Carnegie Library in Pittsburgh in 1950-1951 and the Elliott Company in Jeannette in 1951-1956. While at the Elliott Company she met and married Robert C. Reisweber in 1956. The family, including son Kurt R. Reisweber, moved to Williamsburg, VA, in 1972. After holding a couple of short-term jobs she went to work for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in 1973, where she distinguished herself in the pre-computer world by typing the financial statements. She concluded her career at CWF by working as the secretary in the Archaeology Department, retiring in 1994. She then worked part-time for the Williamsburg Baptist Church until 1998. She was predeceased by husband Robert Reisweber, who passed away in 2007, and is survived by son Kurt R. Reisweber. Interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery in Greensburg, PA, where she will be laid to rest alongside her dear Bob. Arrangements for services are pending. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.