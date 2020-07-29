John Albright Diehl, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2020. For those who loved him, John's departure from this life has left a void matched only by his enormous heart. As the only son born to Frances Alicia Smith and the late John Albright Diehl, Sr. on October 7, 1969, John dedicated his life to helping others. Beginning in Baltimore, Maryland, John proudly worked for his father's moving and storage business, both on the trucks and later as a dispatcher for Ace Worldwide. His work in this industry continued even as he pursued and attained his undergraduate degree in History at Loyola College and, later, his graduate degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University. It was at this same time that John's parents moved to Williamsburg, Virginia. Recognizing their changing health needs, John chose to move there as well and postpone forging his own career path in order to care for them. Once settled in Williamsburg, John started his own landscaping and lawncare business which he operated for many years. Despite the growing demands of caring for his family, John found time to cultivate friendships with others, many of whom also shared his interests in fishing, metal detecting for Civil War artifacts, turkey hunting, cooking, and exercise. However, it was not until he merged his passion for fitness and inspiring others as a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer that he truly found fulfillment, both professionally and personally. John's work at Iron-Bound Gym – his "happy place" – gave him the direction, connection, and joy that he craved while devoting himself to the necessary caregiving at home. To know John was to know love without discrimination nor judgement. If he could help you find your joy, he was a happy man. His uncanny ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in the world, coupled with a huge hug and the phrases, "I love you" and "be good" will be missed by so many. Among those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Frances, two sisters, Christine (Chuck) and Cynthia, nieces Christina and Sophie, and too many friends to name them all. His closest buddies and those whose lives will be forever changed are Mikey, Scott, Joel, Gabe, Cheryl, Katie, and Lee. For all who were a part of John's huge circle of love, he will never be forgotten. We love you, John, and we can only hope to be half as good as you were. Expressions of sympathy can be made by honoring John's love of the military through donations to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia or other military organizations.



