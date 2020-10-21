1/1
John Evans Harbour
1943 - 2020
John Evans Harbour was born into eternal life on October 17, 2020. John was born in Gadsden, Alabama on March 29, 1943, and for the past 20 years he was a resident of Williamsburg, Virginia. He was the eldest of two boys to John and Helen Harbour, Jr. The family moved to Williamsburg in 1955. In 1961, John graduated from James Blair High School in Williamsburg. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Hampden-Sydney College in 1965 and was a charter member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Following two-and-a-half-years on active duty as an officer in in the Armor Branch of the Army, he graduated with a Master of Arts in History Museum Studies, Cooperstown, New York from the State University of New York Oneonta in 1970. Prior to completion of college, John was employed during the summer by the National Park Service as a Park Ranger. After college graduation and prior to the Army, John was the Director of Grant's Tomb in New York City. During John's career he was a Director of Interpretation at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Old Bethpage, New York (1970 - 1976); Director of Old World Wisconsin and numerous historical sites throughout the state (1976 - 1984); and Resident Director of the Mount Vernon Estate, Mount Vernon, Virginia (1984 - 1987), where he managed the administration of George Washington's Estate. From 1987 to 2000, John worked for the Association of State Colleges and Universities, as well as the American Speech, Language and Hearing Association. He was also co-owner of Harbour Communications. In 2000, he retired to Williamsburg, Virginia. One of John's proudest achievements was being one of the four founding members of the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums in 1958, and while in high school he became its first Fife Sergeant and first Sergeant Major. From 1958 to 1961 his leadership was instrumental in the early growth of the Corps, which became a world class fife and drum corps and an icon of Colonial Williamsburg that exists to this day. In 2008, he participated in the Corps' 50th anniversary and assisted in writing a history of the early years of the Corps. Using talents he acquired during his career, in 2013 John created a history exhibit for the lobby of the headquarters of the Corps in Colonial Williamsburg. John enjoyed down-hill and cross-country skiing, motor boating, and summers at the beach in Florida with his family, as well as riding his Harley. He was an avid coin and stamp collector. John was a proud father and grandfather. In his later years, John enjoyed genealogy and researching his family history, as well as volunteering with the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums, mentoring members of the Corps. John is survived by his daughter, Mary L. Harbour Berg and predeceased by his younger daughter, Laura E. Harbour Scott, who died in 2015 from metastatic breast cancer. He also is preceded in death by his second wife, Patricia Harbour. Survivors include Mary's husband, W. Scott Berg, and grandchildren Mary Ashleigh Berg (16), Austin Berg (15) and Alec Berg (9); Laura's widow, Jeremy Scott and his wife, Ashley Scott and their son Jensen Scott (18 months), and grandchildren Lauren Scott (15) and Claire Scott (13), and several great-nephews and nieces. He also is survived by his brother, Robert Harbour, and his wife, Barbara, of Morganton, NC, nephew Benjamin Harbour and his wife, Lesley, and predeceased by nephew Joseph Harbour. His former wife, Margaret Harbour, presently resides in Alexandria, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry St, Williamsburg, VA 23185 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to the Laura Harbour Scott Foundation (http://lhsfndn.org/) or Metastatic Breast Cancer Network (http://mbcn.org/contact-us/). Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
