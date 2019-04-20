LEE, Dr. John Joseph, 79, of Wisconsin, passed away on April 19th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Lee Schlaak, and parents, Helene French Lee and William Francis Lee. He is survived by his 5 children, Clancy Lee, Molly Kaban (Jeff), Gavin Lee, Kellan Lee, and Julia Lee; his 3 grandchildren: Oscar, Keira, and Aaron; and his sister, Mary Lee Reeb. John was born in Milwaukee in 1939 and graduated from Fox Point High School in 1957. He attended the University of Wisconsin for his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Medicine, graduating in 1966, and completed his Psychiatric residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. John took great pride in his work. Through psychiatry, John was able to change the lives of countless people over a 50 year career. John was a lover of art, politics, and music, particularly Bach. John was patient, kind, and affable; a great listener, a great friend, partner, father, and doctor. John's family will receive friends 5pm - 8pm on Tuesday, April 23rd at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave. in Richmond. John's ashes will be buried next to his family in Galesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Angioma Alliance www.angioma.org or your local NPR station. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary