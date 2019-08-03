Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church,
Ft. Monroe, VA
View Map
John K. Molloy Obituary
Mr. John K. Molloy passed away on July 31st, 2019 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Rebekah; his sister, Joanne Moll; his son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; granddaughters, Jessica and Abigail; and his son, David; daughter-in-law, Raven; and grandsons, Jonah and Duncan. Mr. Molloy worked at NASA for 40 years. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10:30 am, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Ft. Monroe. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the or Hospice House of Williamsburg. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
