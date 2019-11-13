|
John Marvin Spencer, 83, of Williamsburg, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of so many, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3rd. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lester and Elizabeth Ann Spencer of Harrisonburg, Va. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, of 63 years; two sons, R. Michael (Linda) and John Christopher; Sister Anita Gaye. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Kristin Nicole, John Nicholas, Michelle Elizabeth, Joseph William and many nieces and nephews. During his High School years, John met the love of his life at Massanetta Springs. John later attended Bridgewater College where he enjoyed playing football. John was Vice President, Nations Bank, Loan Development Center. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time with his two sons and grandchildren, fishing, crabbing, boating and cooking on the grill. He very recently taught his sons how to filet catfish. John felt his legacy could be found in the family he loved so much. He was a very active member of the Tabb High School Booster Club. He was a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, John would be honored by memorial donations made to the Riverside Peninsula Cancer Institute and Cancer Infusion Center, 120 Kings Way #3100, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019