Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kyger Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
3173 Spotswood Trail
Harrisonburg, VA 22801-3107
(540) 434-1359
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marvin Spencer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Marvin Spencer Obituary
John Marvin Spencer, 83, of Williamsburg, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of so many, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3rd. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lester and Elizabeth Ann Spencer of Harrisonburg, Va. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia, of 63 years; two sons, R. Michael (Linda) and John Christopher; Sister Anita Gaye. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Kristin Nicole, John Nicholas, Michelle Elizabeth, Joseph William and many nieces and nephews. During his High School years, John met the love of his life at Massanetta Springs. John later attended Bridgewater College where he enjoyed playing football. John was Vice President, Nations Bank, Loan Development Center. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed his time with his two sons and grandchildren, fishing, crabbing, boating and cooking on the grill. He very recently taught his sons how to filet catfish. John felt his legacy could be found in the family he loved so much. He was a very active member of the Tabb High School Booster Club. He was a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, John would be honored by memorial donations made to the Riverside Peninsula Cancer Institute and Cancer Infusion Center, 120 Kings Way #3100, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -