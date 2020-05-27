CLAYTON, John Matthew, 63, of Richmond, VA, devoted husband, uncle, brother, mentor and friend passed away on May 24, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, Matt spent most of his life in the Mid-Atlantic region, including long tenures in Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and for the last 4 years, Richmond. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Karen Cottrell; his sister Jane Clayton; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Janice Leland and Mike Lobb, Michael and Cathy Cottrell; his nieces and nephews Casey and Alex Morin, Zane Shannon, Sarah Quackenbush and Hunter Kalman, Tracy and Jim Jordan and their children Grayson, Evan and Isla, as well as many other loved ones and friends. Matt lived an incredible, unique and fulfilling life by anyone's standards. After graduating from University of Virginia and some years working at both UVa and William and Mary, Matt returned to school to gain an MBA from William and Mary. He achieved his CFA and CAIA designations and worked in Public Equity at the Virginia Retirement System as a portfolio manager for over thirteen years. Matt was a generous and thoughtful friend, and a supportive and loving family member. Matt's ideal day would be to see a concert, go to a museum, or prepare a gourmet meal and drinks for a gathering of friends and family. He lived his life as a curious observer of all things cultural and artistic. Matt and Karen were best friends, and travelled the world together, discovering different cultures through local music, art and experience. Matt never met a stranger and could strike up a genuine, thought-provoking conversation with almost anyone he encountered. He was cooler than cool, and always knew the best way to enjoy virtually anything: music, pop culture, bourbon, wine, tenderloin, golf, travel, the beach. Once you were a friend of Matt's, you just knew it would enrich your life as well. After a diagnosis of ALS in spring of 2019, Matt faced the challenge with grace and courage. He and Karen continued to travel; plays on Broadway, multiple concerts and museums, as well as a bucket list trip to Washington Nationals spring training camp. Matt will forever be in our hearts and minds. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA chapter at webdc.alsa.org or to Literacy Volunteers Charlottesville / Albemarle at literacyforall.org/donate. Condolences and messages may be left for the family at Blileys.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 27, 2020.