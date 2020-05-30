John Maurey Lovelady, 82 of Williamsburg, VA died May 23, 2020. John was born in Chattanooga, TN on January 20, 1938. After high school, John served two years in the Army stationed at various locations including Fort Rucker, Alabama in the Engineer Unit during the Berlin Crisis. Upon completion of his military service, John enrolled in college at Middle Tennessee State University, where he graduated two and a half years early at the top of his class. After graduation, John was hired by the U.S. General Accountability Office where he spent his 30 year career and retired as an Assistant Director in 1995. He thoroughly enjoyed his work and his resolute character enabled him to conquer all challenges it presented. John met his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly (Clark) Lovelady while working in Washington D.C. They had a very special bond and were married on May 30, 1969. After retirement, John and Beverly enjoyed two years of traveling throughout the United States, Europe and France. They then chose to settle in Williamsburg, VA in 1997. For 12 years John volunteered to be an interpreter at Historic Jamestown Island. He loved history, archaeology, working with people, watching the soaring eagles and most of all "the river traffic." John also served in various positions with the United Way of Williamsburg. John was an avid reader, and a monthly highlight for him was his membership in the men's book club, always a fun time with the guys. He was also a member of ROMEO's, Retired Old Men Eating Out, a group of friends that met for lunch every week. He loved music, nature and his continued travel with Beverly, especially their frequent trips to Hilton Head, S.C. John was a true gentleman and a man for all seasons with a wry sense of humor and an ability to make everyone feel comfortable, secure and loved. John is survived by his wife Beverly (Clark) Lovelady; in-laws, Jean and Marlin Finley; nephews, Tod and Jon Finley and their families. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Research Foundation at https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/. Condolences to the family and donations to alzheimers research foundation may be made at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 30, 2020.