John Murth Crane, Jr. of Providence Forge, VA passed away August 9, 2020 at 84 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Cecile Audet Crane; their children, John Crane III; daughter Jennifer Crane Christie and her husband James; granddaughter Sarah Christie; his sister Mary Jane Roden and many nieces and nephews. Born in Hyde Park, NY to John Murth and Elsie Farrell Crane, Jack grew up in Wappingers Falls and Spring Valley, NY. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Seton Hall University. After college and a 2 year tour of duty in the Army, Jack spent 25 years as a systems engineer and consultant at EDS and later with Fujitsu Consulting in NYC. Jack and his wife Cecile retired from Westfield, NJ to New Kent County, VA where he enjoyed golf, travel, Civil War history, the world of wine and gave tours at the Williamsburg Winery. He could talk for hours about baseball, having been a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a faithful member of St. Olaf Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree and Grand Knight. A viewing will be held on Monday August 17 from 2-6pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday August 18, at 12 noon with a visitation starting at 11am at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg. Interment will be held at St Anthony's Church, Nanuet NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to KOVAR, a Virginia KofC charity for the intellectually disabled or the St. Olaf Building Fund, both c/o St. Olaf Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed for the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com