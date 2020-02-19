Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141

John R. Idele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Idele Obituary
1st Sergeant John R. Idele, passed away on February 13, 2020, peacefully at his home in Williamsburg. He was born in Lafayette, IN and was married to the late Sarah Hazen Idele. John retired 1st Sergeant in the US Army and the discipline and patriotism he learned during his service never left him, as friends and family will attest. He was also a proud member of the Williamsburg Moose Lodge. John is survived by his four children, Robert A. Idele (PA), Diana S. Idele, Kathleen S. Idele (MN), and Michelle Idele (VA). John left an impact on everyone that he met and will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188. Arlington National Cemetery burial service is currently pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Moose International or the . Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -