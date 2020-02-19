|
1st Sergeant John R. Idele, passed away on February 13, 2020, peacefully at his home in Williamsburg. He was born in Lafayette, IN and was married to the late Sarah Hazen Idele. John retired 1st Sergeant in the US Army and the discipline and patriotism he learned during his service never left him, as friends and family will attest. He was also a proud member of the Williamsburg Moose Lodge. John is survived by his four children, Robert A. Idele (PA), Diana S. Idele, Kathleen S. Idele (MN), and Michelle Idele (VA). John left an impact on everyone that he met and will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188. Arlington National Cemetery burial service is currently pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Moose International or the . Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020