Born January 8, 1935 to Franklin B. Weaver and Edith W. Weaver in Chester, Delaware Co, PA. John leaves behind his loving wife Shirley of 67 years. Also left behind are his 2 sons, John Reid Jr., Warren Edward, and daughter Lauren Anne. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Timothy David and youngest son Andrew Bruce. His summers when retired were filled with laughter, games in the pool and fishing in the pond with all his children and his 6 grandchildren, Grant, Sarah, Jeffrey, Johnny III, Megan and Melissa. Sadly, he didn't have the opportunity to know his 7 great grandchildren. John attended Chester City Schools in Chester, PA and graduated from Chester HS. He received a scholarship to Widener U. (Formerly PMC) and went on to graduate from La Salle Univ. in Philadelphia, PA. From there, he started his career with Merck Sharpe & Dohme in West Point, PA, later transferring to Wilson, NC where he retired after 26 years. John loved his family, beautifying his yard, lighting up the yard for Christmas, and woodworking, which he imparted to his children. He will be missed deeply and will remain in our hearts forever. The family thanks all friends and neighbors who gave words and cards of comfort. Also to all the neighbors for generous gifts from the heart. There will be a family service at Nelsen Funeral Home and another on the beach on Jekyll Island, GA. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
