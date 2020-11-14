1/
John S. Geisler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Geisler, 91, died on November 8, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA. Left behind are his wife of 62 years, Jane; his children Mark (Varsie) and Elizabeth (Anna); and granddaughter Suzanne. John spent his childhood in Geneva, IL. His career was spent teaching in the Waukegan, Illinois Public Schools, and as a principal and curriculum director in the North Chicago, Illinois Public School District. After retiring in 1988, John spent several years volunteering at Christ Episcopal Church where he was in charge of the Community Meal Program. After he and Jane moved to Virginia in 1994, he became active at Bruton Parish Church and volunteered at Williamsburg Community Hospital. The family is grateful for the care and compassion of friends and the staffs of Sentera Hospital, Consulate Healthcare, and Legacy Hospice. His remains will be interred during a private family service in the churchyard of Bruton Parish Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved