John S. Geisler, 91, died on November 8, 2020, in Williamsburg, VA. Left behind are his wife of 62 years, Jane; his children Mark (Varsie) and Elizabeth (Anna); and granddaughter Suzanne. John spent his childhood in Geneva, IL. His career was spent teaching in the Waukegan, Illinois Public Schools, and as a principal and curriculum director in the North Chicago, Illinois Public School District. After retiring in 1988, John spent several years volunteering at Christ Episcopal Church where he was in charge of the Community Meal Program. After he and Jane moved to Virginia in 1994, he became active at Bruton Parish Church and volunteered at Williamsburg Community Hospital. The family is grateful for the care and compassion of friends and the staffs of Sentera Hospital, Consulate Healthcare, and Legacy Hospice. His remains will be interred during a private family service in the churchyard of Bruton Parish Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store