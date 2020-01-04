|
On December 29, 2019, our beloved Jonathan A. Dansby was called to eternal rest. He is now reunited with his late brother Steven. Jonny as he was affectionately called, was a graduate of Walsingham Academy and the Virginia Common-wealth University. Jonny will be remembered for his compassion and loyalty. He was protective of those he loved. His exuberant personality and warm smile lit up the room. He loved life and didn't shy away from an adventure. He spent time living in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and California. He enjoyed music and loved to DJ at parties, performing in a band, and attending concerts with family and friends. He was tough and faced challenges boldly but was still tender enough to spoil his feline sidekick Puss E. Cat. He will be missed more than words can express. Jonny was loved by many people and his will now live on in the hearts of his parents, Dwight and Cyndie Dansby; siblings, Catherine, Jennifer, and Ryan; nephews, Collin, Kaeden, Jace, and Viktoras Kovas; nieces, Megan and Bella; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. No services have been scheduled for Mr. Dansby. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020