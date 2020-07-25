Rev. Dr. Joseph Rowe Gardiner, Moline, was joyfully received into his heavenly home on July 1,2020, following complications of Multiple System Atrophy, a rare neurological disorder. "Dr. Joe," as he was lovingly known by many, was born to Arthur W. Gardiner Sr., and Virginia (Rowe) Gardiner in Detroit, Mich. The family moved to Williamsburg, VA., when Joe was 4 and where he spent a happy childhood. "Jo Ro" attended Matthew Whaley School and was the class cut-up. He graduated in June 1951 and began his college career and ministry. Joe married the former Cathy Barker on May 9, 1981 at First United Methodist Church (now Two Rivers UMC), Rock Island. Together, throughout 39 years of marriage, they were a team in life ministry. They enjoyed extensive travel, especially in Europe, ad spoiling their dogs, Mollie, and Jenny, over the years. Joe loved bicycling, jogging, and good conversations. He studied extensively and followed a diet of good nutrition. Survivors include his beloved wife, Cathy, brother, Art Gardiner of Cookeville, TN, sister, Pam Gardiner (Lyle Geurts), Missoula, MT, brother-in-law, Larry Barker (Stephanie), Aldie, VA, four nieces, three nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Stan and Hazel Barker, sisters-in-law Nancy Gardiner and Susan Barker Jenson. Memorials may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church, 3901 7th St., East Moline, IL 61244.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store