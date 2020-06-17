Joseph John Wysocki, Jr., 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. A Citadel graduate, he served his country in the Air Force while in the Vietnam War. Joseph was an investigator for the VA Government, enjoyed playing golf, and gardening. Joseph is survived by his wife, Patricia Wysocki; daughter, Antoinette Wysocki-Sanchez (Robert); and grandsons, Greydon and Emerson Sanchez. Due to the Covid-19 virus a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Citadel Diamond Dogs, https://foundation.citadel.edu/baseball
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.